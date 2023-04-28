STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Probate No. D-202-PB-2023-00284
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ROBERT MICHAEL LUJAN, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to Joel P. Ames, attorney for the Personal Representative of the Estate of ROBERT MICHAEL LUJAN, at SWAIM CARLOW & AMES, 4830 Juan Tabo, N.E., Suite F, Albuquerque, NM 87111, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County Courthouse, Post Office Box 488, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.
Dated: April 12th, 2023
/s/ Nikki Rae Lujan
NIKKI RAE LUJAN
Personal Representative
SWAIM CARLOW & AMES
/s/ Joel P. Ames
Joel P. Ames
Attorneys for the Personal Representative
Of the Estate of ROBERT MICHAEL LUJAN, Deceased
4830 Juan Tabo, N.E., Suite F
Albuquerque, NM 87111
(505) 237-0064
HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 12, 2023
