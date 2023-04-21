“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday May 11, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – San Mateo, 5220 San Mateo Blvd NE , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
152 – Kyle Stephens, 4716 Ponderosa Ave, AlbQUERQUE, nm, 87110, Milk crates, totes, bags, table, cooler, blankets, appliances, tarps, stools, dog door, dream catcher, clothes, pots, pans
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. April 21, 28, 2023
