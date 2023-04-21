“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday May 11, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan America, 4620 Pan American Freeway , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
8 – Jon Carlisle, 2711 Monterey Ave SE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87106, tool chest, tools, books, shelf, toys, crates, foam mattress, and bed frame
G45 – Tylor R Torres, 144 Velarde RD NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87107, floor buffer/cleaner, portable ac/ heater, exercise equipment, couch, furniture, cookware, boxes, mini fridge, kids toys
C01 – Steven Zirwas, 3409 Alta Monte Ave NE Apt D, Albuquerque, NM, 87107, Air fryer, kitchen ware, tool box, weights, glass table, totes, metal shelf
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. April 21, 28, 2023
Notice of Public Auction.