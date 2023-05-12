STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 003170
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jaqueline Miramontes Grado
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Faviel Alonzo Jacobo Miramontes
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Faviel Alonzo Borja Miramontes, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Faviel Alonzo Borja Miramontes
Proposed Name
Faviel Alonzo Jacobo Miramontes
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 6th day of June 2023, at the hour of 1:55 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jaqueline Miramontes Grado
Jaqueline Miramontes Grado
HCS Pub. May 12, 19, 2023
