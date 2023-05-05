STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 02912
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
PAUL EDWARD ORTIZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that NORMAN ORTIZ, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
NORMAN ORTIZ
Proposed Name
PAUL EDWARD ORTIZ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 6th day of June 2023, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Paul Edward Ortiz
Paul Edward Ortiz
HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2023
