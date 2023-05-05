STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 03418
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Manuel Ronald Lucero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuel Ronald Lucero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Manuel Ronald Lucero
Proposed Name
Ronnie M. Lucero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 24 day of May 2023, at the hour of 1:50 pm,
BY TELEPHONE
CALL: 1-800-747-5150
CODE 8460123#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Manuel Ronald Lucero
Manuel Ronald Lucero
HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 03418
STATE OF NEW MEXICO