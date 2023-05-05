STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 03123
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rafelita Corrine Zamora
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rafelita Corrine Zamora, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rafelita Corrine Zamora
Proposed Name
Pat Corrine Zamora
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 6th day of June 2023, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rafelita C Zamora
Rafelita Zamora
HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2023
No. CV 2023 03123
STATE OF NEW MEXICO