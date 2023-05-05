STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 03472
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Judith Lynn Scarton
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Judith Lynn Scarton, Resident of the City of Los Ranchos, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Judith Lynn Scarton
Proposed Name
Judith K. Scarton
K for maiden name Kalins
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 27 day of June 2023, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Judith Scarton
Judith Scarton
HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 03472
STATE OF NEW MEXICO