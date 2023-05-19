STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 03763
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jonathan Ray Alonzo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jonathan Ray Alonzo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jonathan Ray Alonzo
Proposed Name
Jonathan Ryker Juárez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 28th day of June 2023, at 1:40 pm,
**Please call 800-747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jonathan Ray Alonzo
Jonathan Ray Alonzo
HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO