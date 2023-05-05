NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com starting May 19, 2023, at 5 P.M., ending June 6, 2023, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION:
Unit #H-11: Oliver Soto, 927 Finch Dr. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105: Tires, Tires, Tires, dolly, computer stuff, hard drive, tools boxes, totes, crates, bags and misc.
Unit # J-19 Steven Trujillo, 10500 Benavidez Rd. SW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121: mirrors, pictures, computer parts, electronics, cubbies, box spring, boxes of electronic wires, dresser drawer, headboard, baseball equipment, and Misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2023
PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: