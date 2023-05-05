NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2190 HOLIDAY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
575 525-9056
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY, MAY 9th, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, MAY 12TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS:
21,27,35,51,60,61,3132,E55,I42,L29
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 21
Rodery Higgins, Julienne
3211 N Garden
Roswell, NM 88201
Unit items consist of: Ladder, Wooden Drawer, Bed Frame, Misc. Items
Unit 27
Benson, Michelle
1806 Clark
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Plastic Totes, Misc. Items
Unit 35
Pacheco, Juan
75 Guillermo Rd
Anthony, NM 88024
Unit items consist of: Dresser, Bags, Kids toys, Boxes
Unit 51
Cretin, Jeffrey
1907 lillian court
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Big Screen TV, Book Shelves, Shop Vac, Garden tools, Speakers, Misc. Items
Unit 60
Barber, Jordan
3219 Eagle ridge rd
Las Cruces, NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Bags, Misc. Items.
Unit 61
Rodery Higgins, Julienne
3211 N Garden
Roswell, NM 88201
Unit items consist of: Cooler, Boxes, Metal Benches, RC Toys, Kids Toys, Misc. Items
Unit 3132
Hernandez, Maria T
1751 W. Hadley Ave #119
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Dresser, Freezer, Boxes, Tires, Mics. Items
Unit E55
Rodery Higgins, Julienne
3211 N Garden
Roswell, NM 88201
Unit items consist of: Desk, Wooden Furniture, Chairs, Plastic Tote, Misc. Items
Unit I42
Alvarado, Erik
4069 Inca Ave
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Tools, Dishwasher, Bicycles, Misc. Items
Unit L29
Vasquez, Jessica
2995 W Crocus Ct
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Clothing, Bags, Misc. Items.
HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2023
