NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY MAY 23, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY MAY 26TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 256,432,551,660,734(Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 256
AMANDA BARELA
455 ITHACA CT #1101
LAS CRUCES, NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Household furniture, Boxes, Clothes, Strollers, Misc. items
UNIT 432
MELODRINA OGNAN
704 DOGWOOD DR.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY 42701
Unit items consist of: Furniture, Dryer, Totes, Bags, misc. items
UNIT 660
GABRIEL M. RAMIREZ
610 DON MIGUEL AVE.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Clothes, Luggage, Boxes, misc. items
UNIT 734
MITZIE SCHOEPPNER
4117 BENISA PLACE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Washer & Dryer, Grill, Tools, Coolers, Totes, misc. items.
HCS Pub. May 5, 12, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE