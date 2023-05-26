NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Self-Storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, 11801 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 to satisfy a lien on June 14, 2023 at approx. 11:30 AM at www.storagetreasures.com
C78, Marvin Chee, 10080 Menaul Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87112
E90, Antonia Sosa, 2428 Sandler Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112
D11, Johnny Joe Dutchover, 302 E. Conner St, Roswell, NM 88203
HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2023
