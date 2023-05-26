NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Self-Storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, 4800 Jefferson St, NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 to satisfy a lien on June 13 , 2023 at approx. 2:00 PM at www.storagetreasures.com.
336- Brian Fulbright 2231 Yale BLVD SE #219, Albuquerque, NM 87106.
163- David Richards 1808 Alvarado dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.
59- Loretta Duran 132 Raven rd, Tijeras, NM 97059.
EZ72- Maria Matta hardinge 3 Woodland Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107.
HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2023
