NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 2001 Girard Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 to satisfy a lien on June 13th, 2023, at approx. 11am at www.storagetreasures.com
A60 Melton Morehead 1100 Madeira Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-4629
B14 Mary Gonzales 426 Grove ST , Albuquerque , Albuquerque, NM 87108
B16 Rebecca Wuamett 6410 9th Ave NE, APT 507, Seattle, WA 98115
B34 Crystal D Candelaria 9000 Zuni RD SE, UNIT G32, Albuquerque, NM 87123
B77 Suzette Lopez 1300 Bonito Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
C97 Nelyne M Chavez 2020 Metzgar RD SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
H37 Anthony Farzad 6512 Anderson Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
H43 ron trahan 521 palomas dr SE, APT B, Albuquerque, NM 87108
HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
