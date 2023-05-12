PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Solano, 750 S Solano Dr, Twice the Space Dona Ana, 2810 Dona Ana Rd, Twice the Space Missouri, 1750 Luna St Las Cruces, NM 88001 and Twice the Space Picacho, 2411 W Picacho Ave in Las Cruces, NM will sell the following unit contents online at www.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding May 1 through May 27, 2023. Units for consideration: At Solano: SG24: Santiago Ortiz, 301 Carver Rd Spc 2, Las Cruces, NM 88005; exercise equipment, armour, cowboy hats, clothing, shoe boxes, misc. At Dona Ana: DA02: Wendy Sanchez, 28 Sunrunner Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88012; mattresses, bedroom furniture; DA20: Rigoberto Esparza, 2931 S Olathe Way, Aurora, CO 80013; wooden drawers, tv stand, towbar, bedding, tools, surround sound receiver, gas can, misc; At Missouri: M62: Ruth Woodall, 718 Tonja, Las Cruces, NM 88005; flatscreen tv, tools, wood chairs, folding chairs, canopy, misc; At Picacho: P078: Ruth Woodall, P078, 718 Tonja, Las Cruces, NM 88005; tools, leather sofas, furniture, dog kennel, computer, barstools, misc.
HCS Pub. May 12, 19, 2023
Storage Sale
