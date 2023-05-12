STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 03666
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ALFRED MONTOYA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ALFRED MONTOYA, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
ALFRED MONTOYA
Proposed Name
GILBERT ALFRED MONTOYA
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 28th day of June 2023, at the hour of 11:10 am,
This hearing will be held telephonically. Please call 800-747-5150 and enter code 9254116.
Please call five minutes before your start time.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gilbert A Montoya
GILBERT A MONTOYA
HCS Pub. May 12, 19, 2023
No. CV 2023 03666
STATE OF NEW MEXICO