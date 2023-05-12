STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 02623
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alexandra Kelsey Ward
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alexandra Kelsey Ward, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Alexandra Kelsey Ward
Proposed Name
Alexandra Maria Ulibarri
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 5th day of June 2023, at the hour of 10:10 am,
**Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alexandra Kelsey Ward
Alexandra Kelsey Ward
HCS Pub. May 12, 19, 2023
