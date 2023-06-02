SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2023 03878
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JEFFREY WAYNE HURLEY
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jeffrey Wayne Hurley, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jeffrey Wayne Hurley
Proposed Name
Jeffrey W. Conway
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Benjamin Chavez, District Judge, on the 6th day of July 2023, at the hour of 1:45 pm,
**Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 7783961**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jeffrey Wayne Hurley
Jeffrey Wayne Hurley
HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2023
