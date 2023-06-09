STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 03680
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Shelby Claire Preble
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Shelby Claire Preble, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Shelby Claire Preble
Proposed Name
Shelby Claire Herman-Preble
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of June 20, 2023, at 9:10 am,
***To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301.***
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Shelby Claire Preble
Shelby Claire Preble
HCS Pub. June 9, 16, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 03680
STATE OF NEW MEXICO