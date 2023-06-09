STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 004015
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Marco Aurelio Olmos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Joshua Johan Olmos Lopez
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marco Aurelio Olmos, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Joshua Johan Olmos Lopez
Proposed Name
Joshua Johan Olmos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 5th day of July 2023, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be held telephonically
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Marco Aurelio Olmos
Marco Aurelio Olmos
HCS Pub. June 9, 16, 2023
