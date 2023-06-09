NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting June 15th, 2023, at 9 A.M., ending July 4th, 2023, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: unit #D24-Manuel Corral-204 General Hodges St. SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87123: fan, kid’s toys, mattress, totes, boxes, tubs, misc.
I11-Timothy Mcdaniel-3025 Barcelona Rd. SW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87105: music instruments, chair, bags, luggage, amps, tools, wood bench, clothes, totes, kitchen pans, misc.
C5-Russell Zachery-2208 Mayflower SW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87105: bags, BBQ-grill, tools, boxes, bike parts, misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. June 9, 16, 2023
PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: