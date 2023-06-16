STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 04285
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Talha Zakaria Husseini Elsayed
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
2nd Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Talha Zakaria Husseini Elsayed, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Talha Zakaria Husseini Elsayed
Proposed Name
Talha Zakaria Husseini Mohamed
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 13th day of July 2023, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be held telephonically
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Talha Elsayed
Talha Elsayed
HCS Pub. June 16, 23, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 04285
STATE OF NEW MEXICO