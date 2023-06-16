STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 04289
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
TALHA ELSAYED
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
FARES TALHA HOUSSINI
Amended Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TALHA ELSAYED, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
FARES TALHA HOUSSINI
Proposed Name
FARES TALHA HOUSSINI MOHAMED
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 8th day of AUGUST 2023, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Please Call:
1-800-747-5150
Access Code:
3334679
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Talha Elsayed
Talha Elsayed
HCS Pub. June 16, 23, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO