STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 04286
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Talha Elsayed
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Zaid Talha Housini
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Talha Elsayed, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Zaid Talha Housini
Proposed Name
Zaid Talha Houssini Mohamed
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 18th day of JULY 2023, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
This hearing will be conducted telephonically.
Please call (800) 747-5150 and enter the access code 7783961 at the scheduled time.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Talha Elsayed
Talha Elsayed
HCS Pub. June 16, 23, 2023
