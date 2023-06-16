STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 04292
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Somia Talha Houssini
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Somia Talha Houssini, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Somia Talha Houssini
Proposed Name
Sumaya Talha Houssini Mohamed
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 12th day of July 2023, at the hour of 1:30 pm,
**Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Somia Houssini
Somia Houssini
HCS Pub. June 16, 23, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO