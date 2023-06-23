“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday July 12, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan America, 4620 Pan American Freeway , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
064 – Charlotte McDougal, 4601 Carlisle Blvd NE APT 814, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Boxes, TV Monitor, Vaccuum,Kids Toys and clothes Misc
073 – Tyson Toya, 4536 carlisle ne 112, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Clocks, bed, Shoes, Bed frame, clothes,cleaning products,MISC
031 – Alicia Garcia, 4320 Washington St NE Apt 51, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Car bumper, Portable toilet, Two Bicyles, Table, Toys, Backpack
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2023
