“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday July 12, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd , Bernalillo, NM, 87004
B26 – Pablo Trujillo, 313 Calle Damiano, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
A161 – Rosita Benally, 269 lucas Ln Apt g, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
238 – Kimball Anderson (238), 411 No 6th St #3801, Emery, SD, 57332, Auto parts, body for pick up truck bed, vacuum, go-cart, tires, projection TV, stones, stove/oven fencing
256 – Monica Romero (256), 528 Eldridge Ln., Bernalillo, NM, 87004, Books, boxes, vacuum, luggage, bins, couch, lamps, printer, clothing
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2023
Public Auction
“Notice of Public Auction.