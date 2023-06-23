“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday July 12, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors, 2559 Coors Blvd NW , Albuquerque, NM, 87120
K24 – ADAM M SANDOVAL, 9415 Jill Patricia, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87114, furniture, boxes, household goods, cooler, x-mas tree, cofee maker, air pump, camping chairs and misc
H01 – Sandra Padilla, 809 59th St NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87105, Furniture, Holiday Decor, Walker, Wheelchair, Boxes, Totes
O99 – Michelle Kelewood, P.O. Box 3353, Tohajilee, NM, 87026, Vacuum, bicycles, kids toys, clothes, furniture, mattresses, lamps, tv skateboard tire, microwave, cookware, misc. grill cooler bags
S30 – Elisabeth Trujillo, 2316 Hurley Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120, Several Laptops, furniture, artwork, boxes, clothes
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2023
