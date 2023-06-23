“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday July 12, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – San Mateo, 5220 San Mateo Blvd NE , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
148 – Kayla Simpson, 4949 San Pedro Dr NE, Apt 57, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Sofa, ice chest, bookshelf, handshaw, keyboard
202 – Stephanie Yazzie, 6216 Antigua ST NE APT E, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, Dollie, Freezer,trash bags,artist easel,lamp,misc items
045 – Daniel Dominguez, 8004 Mesa Pointe Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121, Boxes, wood chest, wall art,misc items
227 – Daniel Hyman, 6205 Katson Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Boxes, books, paintings, wall art, misc decorations
019 – Amber Lucero, 12812 Skyline Rd NE Apt. A, Albuquerque, NM, 87123, Clothes, strollers, guitar,snowboards,fan
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2023
