“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday July 12, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Eubank, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE , Albuquerque, NM, 87111
40031 – Marilyn Arellano, 2829 Madeira DR NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87110, Washer and dryer.
26022 – Judy Elizabeth L Vorhies, 421 Charleston St Se APT C, Albuquerque, NM, 87108, Speakers, amp, totes, suitcases.
40027 – Allissa Martinez, 3616 Crest Ave NE Apt F, Albuquerque, NM, 87108, Totes, Toolbox, Golfclubs
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2023
