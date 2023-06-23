Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Sandia Self Storage located at 19461 Hwy 314, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 11am, July 6,2023. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY
Unit D320 Jeremiah Smith, 609 South 11th St. , Belen, NM 87002 – Tools, Fishing Rods, Furniture, Misc. household items
HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2023
Storage Sale
