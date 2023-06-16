Storage Sale

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Tuesday June 27th, 2023 at 9:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
E-148 Tomaszawski, Angelica 1200 Dickerson Dr SE #122 ABQ NM 87106 Misc. $ 716.70
D-105 Hilliard, Jesse 516 Indiana St SE Apt B ABQ NM 87108 Childs Razor MX 350 bike, Toys, Misc. $ 551.10
F–156 Saldivar, Rosa 412 Tennessee NE Apt 8 ABQ NM 87108. Furniture, Pet cage, Pet traps, Boxes, Fan. $ 512.10
I-280 Garber, Lisa 5604 Central Ave SW Apt 1 ABQ NM 87105. Suitcases, TV/Monitors, Mechanics slide cart, Wooden Crates, Misc. $ 529.10
J-339 Managers Unit Reynolds, Jose 3407 Central NE ABQ NM 87112 $ 715.60 McNab, Britania 557 Tramway Blvd NE #132 ABQ NM 87123. $ 381.10 Williams, Jove PO Box 50921 ABQ NM 87181. $ 529.10 Tires, Speakers, Washer/Dryer, Heaters, Boxes, Coffee Table, End table, Sleeping Bag, Misc.
L-400 Tsosie, Rogerson 1400 Cardenas Dr SE Apt. 3 ABQ NM 87108. Bicycles, Tool box, Ladder, Fireplace tools, Boxes Misc. $ 951.80
N-419 Andres, James ℅ Wispering Sands Leasing Office 12720 Central Ave SE ABQ NM 87123. TV’s, Rims, Lamps, Table, Leather couches, Lots of misc. $ 1006.70
All of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
Manager, H. Martinez
HCS Pub. June 16, 23, 2023

