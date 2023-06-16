Notice is hereby given that Alameda Storage of NE Albuquerque , in accordance with the provisions of New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following unit for online bid auction. Alameda Storage of NE Albuquerque does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time, and place. Date: July 10, 2023. Time: all sales will conclude at 8:00 A.M. online at www.storagetreasures.com Units can viewed and bid on for at least 10 days prior to auction start time at the website listed. Any paid -up units will be pulled from the sale list.
C58, Carolyn Swenson, 3301 Coors NW #262, Albuquerque, NM 87120, dining room table and chairs, coffee table, dressers, boxes, fishing poles, silverware, floor lamp, weed waker, trunk, kitchenware, rocking chair, solid wood book shelves, broom
HCS Pub. June 16, 23, 2023
Storage Sale
