Notice of Self Storage Sale
Please take notice IN Self Storage – ABQ Southwest located at 700 98th St. SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 intends to hold an auction of property stored for tenants in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 7/20/2023 at 10:00AM. Unless otherwise stated in the below list of Unit #’s the contents are household goods, furnishings, boxes and general equipment. Adalene Campos unit #B638: 2408 Desertwood Dr. Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87121; Rebecca Brown unit #C439: 2400 2nd St Nw, Albuquerque, NEW MEXICO 87102; Valerie Chavez unit #E102: 1400 10th St. Se, Rio Rancho, NM 87124; Rebecca Trejo-Lucero unit #F463: 11105 Pelican Ct Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87121; Kareem Crum unit #F555: 8920 Indigo Skytrl Sw, Albuquerque, NEW MEXICO 87121. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.
HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2023
