STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2023-04179
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Janel Hill
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Janel Lynn Hill, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Janel Lynn Hill
Proposed Name
Janel Lynn Kipp
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 2 day of August 2023, at the hour of 1:30 pm,
BT TELEPHONE
CALL: 1-800-747-5150
CODE 8460123#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jane Hill
Jane Hill
HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2023
