STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
D-202-DM-2022-03091
JACOB MUNOZ,
Petitioner,
vs.
NADIA THOMPSON,
Respondent.
ORDER FOR SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION IN A NEWSPAPER
Petitioner filed a motion requesting that the Court approve service of process on Nadia Thompson by publication in a newspaper of general circulation.
The Court FINDS that Petitioner has made diligent efforts to make personal service, but has not been able to complete service of process. The lase known address ofNadia Thompson is 1422 3rd Street SW, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87102.
The Court further FINDS that the newspaper of general circulation in this county is Health City Sun, and that
[X] this newspaper is most likely to give Respondent notice of the pendency of the action.
[X] in the County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, a newspaper most likely to give
notice of the pendency of this proceeding to the person to be served is Health City Sun.
THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that Petitioner serve process on Nadia Thompson by publication once a week for three (3) consecutive weeks in the Health City Sun.
[ ] and once a week for (3) consecutive weeks in the Health City Sun in Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
Petitioner shall file proof of service with a copy of the affidavit of publication when service has been completed.
Dated this 23 day of May, 2023.
/s/ Jane C. Levy
Jane C. Levy
District Court Judge
DC
Submitted by:
/s/ Rachel Walker Al-Yasi
Rachel Walker Al-Yasi
503 Slate Ave NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 247-2972
(505) 842-6945
HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 14, 2023
