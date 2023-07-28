STATE OF NEW MEXICO
BERNALILLO PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
Case No. 2023-0782
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF NATALIE CELESTE ROMERO, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Natalie Celeste Romero, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, 5505 Sicily Road NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87114, or filed with the Bernalillo Probate Court, Bernalillo County, 415 Silver Avenue SW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
Dated: July 25, 2023.
/s/ Betty Darlene Romero
Betty Darlene Romero
5505 Sicily Road NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico
(970) 560-5298
Personal Representative
