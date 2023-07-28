STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No.
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF KENNETH C. SORENSEN, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Kenneth C. Sorensen, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Pregenzer Baysinger Wideman & Sale, PC, 2424 Louisiana Boulevard NE, Suite 200, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
Dated: July 26, 2023.
/s/ Christina Marie Sorensen Albright
Christina Marie Sorensen Albright
726-5 Tramway Vista Place NE
Albuquerque, NM 87122
(505) 980-5215
Personal Representative
PREGENZER BAYSINGER WIDEMAN & SALE, PC
By: /s/ Margaret A. Graham
Margaret A. Graham
2424 Louisiana Blvd NE,
Suite 200
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Phone: 505-872-0505
Fax: 505-872-1009
[email protected]
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. July 28, August 4, 11, 2023
