STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 004309
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Coral Bradshaw
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Coral Bradshaw, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Coral Bradshaw
Proposed Name
Coral Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 20th day of July 2023, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Coral Bradshaw
Coral Bradshaw
HCS Pub. July 28, August 4, 2023
