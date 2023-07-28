STATE OF NEW MEXICO
BERNALILLO COUNTY
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No: D-202-CV-2023-04318
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF BRAXTON TAYLOR SCOTT
NOTICE OF Name Change Hearing
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing in this case has been set before the Honorable Daniel E. Ramczyk, as follows:
Date of Hearing: Monday, 21st day of August, 2023 at 8:50 AM
Place of Hearing: **TELEPHONIC- PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Matter to be Heard: Name Change Hearing
Comments: Reset from 07/17/2023, Petitioner unavailable.
Length of Hearing: 5 Minutes
If this hearing requires more or less time than the court has designated, or if this hearing conflicts with any prior setting, please contact us immediately as continuances may not be granted on late notice. The District Court complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Counsel or PRO SE persons may notify the Clerk of the Court of the nature of the disability at least five (5) days before ANY hearing so appropriate accommodations may be made. Please contact us if an interpreter will be needed.
KATINA WATSON
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I, the undersigned Employee of the District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, do hereby certify that I served a copy of this document to all parties listed below on 7/12/2023.
By: /s/ Audra Vigil
AUDRA VIGIL, TCAA
Braxton Taylor Scott
HCS Pub. July 28, August 4, 2023
No: D-202-CV-2023-04318
STATE OF NEW MEXICO