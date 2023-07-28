Notice of Self Storage Sale
Please take notice IN Self Storage – ABQ Southwest located at 700 98th St. SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 intends to hold an auction of property stored for tenants in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 8/17/2023 at 10:00AM. Unless otherwise stated in the below list of Unit #’s the contents are household goods, furnishings, boxes and general equipment. Gregorio Saunders: 4426 Camino Bello Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87121; Israel Ruiz: 2009 Rolling Ridge Dr Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87121; Lanetta F Edison: 10008 Range Rd Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87121; Lucille Silva: 901 Pheasant Run Dr Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87121; Sean Dykes: 5333 Fossil Creek Blvd #612, Haltom City, TX 76137. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.
HCS Pub. July 28, August 4, 2023
