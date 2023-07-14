STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 04319
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Charlotte Nicole Sisk-Scott
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Charlotte Nicole Sisk-Scott, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Charlotte Nicole Sisk-Scott
Proposed Name
Charlotte Nicole Sisk
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of August 11, 2023, at the hour of 1:45 pm
***To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301.***
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Charlotte Nicole Sisk-Scott
Charlotte Nicole Sisk-Scott
HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 04319
STATE OF NEW MEXICO