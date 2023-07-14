STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 05218
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lassel Orstave-McKay Caraballo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lassel Orstave-McKay Caraballo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Lassel Orstave-McKay Caraballo
Proposed Name
Lassel Orstave McKay-Caraballo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 27th day of July 2023, at the hour of 8:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**TELEPHONIC-PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lassel Orstave-McKay Caraballo
Lassel Orstave-McKay Caraballo
HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2023
