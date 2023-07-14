STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
No. D-202-CV-2023-05134
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
SAVANNAH SCHAEFER
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
KAI ANTHONY VIGIL
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Savannah Schaefer, resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition for Change Name of her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her child’s name as follows:
Current Name
Kai Anthony Vigil
Proposed Name
Kai Anthony Schaefer
Date of Birth
10/03/2020
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Erin B. O’Connell, Second Judicial District Court Judge, on the 2ND day of August 2023, at the hour of 3:20 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas, NW Albuquerque, New Mexico. This hearing will be held by telephone. All participants shall call 800-747-5150 and use Access Code 9254116#.
Respectfully Submitted:
KOHLER LAW PC
/s/ Hannah Kohler
Hannah Kohler
12231 Academy Rd NE
Suite 301 #210
Albuquerque, NM 87111
505-750-8084
Attorney for Petitioner
HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2023
No. D-202-CV-2023-05134
STATE OF NEW MEXICO