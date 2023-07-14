STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 04708
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
David Rivera
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that David Rivera, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
David Rivera
Proposed Name
David Rivera Traub
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 2nd day of August 2023, at the hour of 1:50 pm,
BY TELEPHONE
CALL: 1-800-747-5150
CODE: 8460123#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David Rivera
David Rivera
HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2023
