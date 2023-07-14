STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 04609
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Shelby Autumn White
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Shelby Autumn White, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Shelby Autumn White
Proposed Name
Shawn Hancock Maddox
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 1st day of August 2023, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Shelby Autumn White
Shelby Autumn White
HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2023
