STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 03786
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Michele Sorge Bourque
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michele Sorge Bourque, Resident of the City of Alb, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Michele Sorge Bourque
Proposed Name
Michele Sorge Mahan
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 27th day of July 2023, at the hour of 8:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**TELEPHONIC-PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Michele Bourque
Michele Bourque
HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2023
No. CV 2023 03786
STATE OF NEW MEXICO