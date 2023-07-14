THIRTEENTH DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
NO. D-1329-CV-2023-00996
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE OF ISAAC SHAWN FRANKLIN LYLE,
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO CHANGE NAME/IN-PERSON
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Isaac Shawn Franklin Lyle, a resident of County of Sandoval, State of New Mexico, and over fourteen (14) years of age, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Thirteenth Judicial District Court, Sandoval County Court, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change his name as follows:
Current Name
Isaac Shawn Franklin Lyle
Proposed Name
Isaac Shawn Sotelo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable James A. Noel, District Judge, on the 26th day of July 2023, at the hour of 8:30 am, at the Sandoval County Courthouse, 1500 Idalia Road, Building A, Bernalillo, NM 87004.
HONORABLE JAMES A. NOEL
By: /s/ Johanna Tarango
Prepared by:
/s/ Rosalie Fragoso
Rosalie Fragoso
Attorney for Petitioner
1107 Kent Ave. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 266-0125
HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2023
