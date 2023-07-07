STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF TORRANCE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-722-CV-2023-53
IN RE: The Petition for Change of Name
Of Marylynn Samuelman Doporto
NOTICE
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of §40-8-1 through §40-8-3, NMSA 1978, will apply to the Honorable Roscoe A. Woods, District Judge for the 7th District of the State of New Mexico, at:
Neil Mertz Judicial Complex
903 N. 5th Street
Estancia, Torrance County
New Mexico, 87016
Google meet – The google Meet video link and teleconference number for the hearing are as follows:
Video: meet.google.com/mke-wxqm-omd
Telephonic: 510-766-2141 PIN: 170 287 884#
on the 19th day of July, 2023, at 9:00 am, during a regular term of the Court, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, the matter of The Petition for Change of Name for Marylynn Samuelman Doporto, a person over the age of 14, from Marylynn Samuelman Doporto to Marylynn Doporto Samuelman.
Susan Rossignol
Clerk of Court
By: /s/ Riley Moore
Deputy Court Clerk
Submitted by:
/s/ Marylynn Samuelman Doporto
Petitioner pro se
HCS Pub. July 7, 14, 2023
